MLB Games has announced that R.B.I. Baseball 21 is now available. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox graces the cover of the eighth release in the franchise and the game includes a slew of new improvements. MLB Games has also revealed the soundtrack playlist for the title. The game looks to offer more authentic animations and AI to proper replicate what is seen on the field. For the first time, you are able to create and edit players and the game will also include 165 MLB legends to play with. You can check out the full breakdown of the upgrades and the playlist below.

More Authentic Animations & AI : More signature animations and realism with eye tracking, player movement & play outcomes for the ultimate game time experience!

: More signature animations and realism with eye tracking, player movement & play outcomes for the ultimate game time experience! Gameplay and Performance Improvements : Smoother gameplay from top to bottom across all game modes.

: Smoother gameplay from top to bottom across all game modes. Multiplayer Overhaul : Multiplayer improvements for Xbox & PlayStation players and for the first time ever, play against sluggers from around the world on Nintendo Switch!

: Multiplayer improvements for Xbox & PlayStation players and for the first time ever, play against sluggers from around the world on Nintendo Switch! Play It Your Way : reorganize & expand your settings. Mix and match batting, pitching and camera options with an all-in-one User Interface.

: reorganize & expand your settings. Mix and match batting, pitching and camera options with an all-in-one User Interface. User Customization : Create-a-Player for the first time ever! Choose your look, pick your batting stance and give him a name!

: Create-a-Player for the first time ever! Choose your look, pick your batting stance and give him a name! Play-by-Play Commentary : Listen up! The announcer calls pitches and plays in the field.

: Listen up! The announcer calls pitches and plays in the field. The Best of Baseball’s Past : Play with any of over 165 MLB Legends & Legend Teams.

: Play with any of over 165 MLB Legends & Legend Teams. Weekly Roster & Stats Updates : Stay completely up to date as top players of the week receive performance boosts!

: Stay completely up to date as top players of the week receive performance boosts! Top-Notch Music: Enjoy the epic 20+ song soundtrack with tunes from popular artists including Justin Bieber & Travis Scott, The Chainsmokers, Diplo, blackbear & more! The complete soundtrack is below and available to stream on Spotify . R.B.I. Baseball 21 Track Listing