MLB Games has announced that R.B.I. Baseball 21 is now available. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox graces the cover of the eighth release in the franchise and the game includes a slew of new improvements. MLB Games has also revealed the soundtrack playlist for the title. The game looks to offer more authentic animations and AI to proper replicate what is seen on the field. For the first time, you are able to create and edit players and the game will also include 165 MLB legends to play with. You can check out the full breakdown of the upgrades and the playlist below.
- More Authentic Animations & AI: More signature animations and realism with eye tracking, player movement & play outcomes for the ultimate game time experience!
- Gameplay and Performance Improvements: Smoother gameplay from top to bottom across all game modes.
- Multiplayer Overhaul: Multiplayer improvements for Xbox & PlayStation players and for the first time ever, play against sluggers from around the world on Nintendo Switch!
- Play It Your Way: reorganize & expand your settings. Mix and match batting, pitching and camera options with an all-in-one User Interface.
- User Customization: Create-a-Player for the first time ever! Choose your look, pick your batting stance and give him a name!
- Play-by-Play Commentary: Listen up! The announcer calls pitches and plays in the field.
- The Best of Baseball’s Past: Play with any of over 165 MLB Legends & Legend Teams.
- Weekly Roster & Stats Updates: Stay completely up to date as top players of the week receive performance boosts!
- Top-Notch Music: Enjoy the epic 20+ song soundtrack with tunes from popular artists including Justin Bieber & Travis Scott, The Chainsmokers, Diplo, blackbear & more! The complete soundtrack is below and available to stream on Spotify.
R.B.I. Baseball 21 Track Listing
All Time Low – Wake Up, Sunshine
American Authors – Brick By Brick
Cypress Hill – Champion Sound
Diplo ft. Thomas Rhett & Young Thug – Dance With Me
Seeb & Julie Bergan – Don’t You Wanna Play?
The Knocks – Get Happy (NVDES Edit with Blu DeTiger)
Joel Corry – Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)
R3HAB (feat. A R I Z O N A) – I Can Feel Alive
blackbear – i feel bad
Paul Woolford & Diplo – Looking For Me (featuring Kareen Lomax)
Justin Bieber – Second Emotion (feat. Travis Scott)
Saint PHNX – Shake
Yez Yez ft. Daphne Willis – We’re Back
Cold War Kids – Who’s Gonna Love Me Now
Jasmine Thompson and Zedd – Funny
Marcus King – The Well
Gryffin & John Martin – Cry
Love Fame Tragedy – Riding A Wave
Patrick Martin – Stranger Nights
The Chainsmokers, Kygo – Family
Conan Gray – Maniac