RetroMania Wrestling Coming to Xbox One on March 23

RetroMania Wrestling has been available on PC via Steam for a couple of weeks now, and after an undefined delay on consoles, it will finally get an Xbox One release. March 23 sees it hit its first console, with a Switch release set for a few days later – and more details will be coming later. The game is set for release on all major consoles, including the Xbox family, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Nintendo Switch. RetroMania is an arcade-style wrestling game that is the official sequel to Wrestlefest thanks to a deal with Technos Japan, and delivers a top-shelf arcade wrestling experience that is a must-play for anyone wanting a fast-paced wrestling experience.