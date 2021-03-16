Transmog Now Available In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, For A Price

Transmog, the highly requested ability to change the appearance of your equipment while maintaining its stats, is a now available in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The catch is while this feature was free to use in Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, there is a 50 silver fee charge per item that must be paid to Gunnar in Ravensthorpe whenever the player wishes to use this. There are many ways to acquire silver in game, such as participating in drinking contests and completing raids. But for players who have completed most of these activities or already spent their silver on other expenses, silver may be in short supply and not the easiest resource to come across. Silver can be purchased for real money from the game’s Helix store, which a quick glance in any of the Reddit threads devoted to Assassin’s Creed shows this implementation of Transmog isn’t receiving the warmest of welcomes. A mod option that would be better received is an optional patch to remove snakes from the game, as the volume of snakes infesting England seems rather excessive.