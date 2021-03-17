Dying Light 2 Development Update Includes Brief Glimpse of Gameplay

Techland today dropped a short update on Dying Light 2 that included a brief snippet of new gameplay.

As promised last week, Techland today dropped an update for Dying Light 2. Though short and lacking little context, the update from the team confirmed they’re still hard at work and asked fans to be patient for ‘just a bit longer.’ The video ended with about 30 seconds of new gameplay and confirmation that the game will release in 2021 barring no other delays. No word on potential PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

The update and brief look offer hope for a game that has been plagued with issues. Despite promising demos at E3 2018 and 2019, the game was delayed indefinitely at the start of 2020. Not only did Techland have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic like the rest of the world, the studio was also dealt a blow following lead writer Chris Avellone’s departure due to sexual harassment allegations. Recently, the studio has also faced accusations of mismanagement. Unfortunately, the Techland team did not address any of this during the development update.

Dying Light 2 is currently scheduled for a 2021 release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.