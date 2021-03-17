EA Play Comes to Xbox Game Pass for PC on March 18

EA and Microsoft today announced that EA Play is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC tomorrow, March 18.

Last November, EA Play became an extra benefit for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on console. The new addition to the subscription service gave Xbox players access to more than 60 of EA’s biggest titles. For months, PC players have been wondering when the service would finally be added to Xbox Game Pass for PC. Now, we know that it finally arrives tomorrow, March 18 starting at 2pm PT.

Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers gain access to more than 60 of EA’s PC titles, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Heat, and titles from their best PC franchise like Battlefield, Command & Conquer and The Sims. To access the games, you will need to download the EA Desktop app and link your Xbox account. Precise instructions for this can be found on Xbox Wire.