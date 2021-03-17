Housemarque Teases Returnal’s Mysteries in Latest Story Trailer

Housemarque and PlayStation today dropped a new trailer for Returnal focusing on the game’s mysterious story.

Returnal stands as a departure for Housemarque. The game delivers explosive action just like their previous titles, which the developer has always been great at delivering. What makes Returnal so unique is that this is Housemarque’s first foray into narrative storytelling. Returnal features a mysterious, layered, and haunting story. As Selene, players will discover, replay, and rethink every play as they delve deep into the narrative.

In Returnal, you play as Selene, a deep space scout who goes against orders to follow the “White Shadow” broadcast signal on the plat Atropos. There, she faces off against hostile creatures and other threats. Every time she dies on the planet, she reawakens to altered layouts. Players will need to piece together the story as they traverse hostile landscapes that won’t always be the same each life. Atropos has many secrets, and it’s up to players to discover them.

Returnal launches April 30 on PS5.