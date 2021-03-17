NeoGeo Pocket Selection Vol. 1 Bringing Existing Games Alongside New Releases for Switch

The NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection games have been fantastic so far – and now four new games are being added to the mix of the existing six in one collection. The collection includes Capcom vs. SNK: Match of the Millennium, SNK Gals Fighters, Samurai Shodown 2, King of Fighters R-2, THE LAST BLADE: Beyond the Destiny, and Fatal Fury First Contact alongside games that weren’t available on the Switch before. In addition to those, collection owners can enjoy Metal Slug 1st Mission, Metal Slug 2nd Mission, Dark Arms Beast Buster 1999, and Big Tournament Golf.

Beast Buster is a true hidden gem in this collection and offers up some top-down shooting that would be right at home in today’s indie scene. The collection is available now via the eShop for $39.99 and will be available physically as well later on. The games now included 3D replications of the cartridges and the boxes themselves – allowing players to be more immersed in the NGPC setup beyond the existing ability to have all of the platform’s available color options as screen trim. The individual games were a great deal, but in a bundle like this, they’re an even better value.