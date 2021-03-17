New Gameplay Trailer for Heavenly Bodies Spotlights Zero-G Co-op Puzzles

Last year, 2pt Interactive announced that their debut PC title would also be headed to PS5 and PS4, with a unique approach to co-op physics puzzles.

Now, the indie developer has returned with a longer look at new gameplay for Heavenly Bodies, which tasks two astronauts with solving puzzles in zero gravity while dealing with a limb-oriented control scheme. The trailer below dives into two of the game’s scenarios, Data and Minerals, while confirming the previously announced 2021 release window for PS5, PC and PS4.