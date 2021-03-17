New Multiplayer Mode for PGA Tour 2K21 Available Now

2K and HB Studios have announced a new multiplayer mode for PGA Tour 2K21. This mode will be free for everyone. The mode is called Divot Derby and clearly takes cues from battle royale gameplay. This mode will have 20 players tee off at the same time and the fastest one to get through nine holes wins the match. Players who are eliminated are allowed to stay around and watch the match. Players will also notice multicolor balls in play to help keep track of yours. This mode will be available later for Nintendo Switch and it will only support 16 players. Lastly, 2K has announced that PGA Tour 2K21 is now available to play at 60 FPS. This would be the perfect time to dust off your clubs and get back on the links. Check out the video below.