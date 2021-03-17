Spike Chunsoft Logo

Spike Chunsoft’s Mega March Sale Starts Today

Spring is almost here, and publisher Spike Chunsoft is marking the occasion with a big sale on the PlayStation Store. From now until March 31, fans can acquire quite a few games for up to eighty percent off the normal price. The games range well-known titles like Steins;Gate to lesser known games such as 428: Shibuya Scramble, so there’s a decent range on offer here.

Spike Chunsoft Mega March Sale 2021

The major games on sale can be see in the image above, but there are quite a few more on offer. The full list can be seen below:

  • CRYSTAR – 66% OFF
    – 4 Panel Comic Collection – 66% OFF
    – Clothing Swap Collection – 66% OFF
    – Holiday Collection – 66% OFF
    – Mascot Costume Collection – 66% OFF
    – Peddler Collection – 66% OFF
  • AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – 60% OFF
  • Conception PLUS – 60% OFF
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – 60%
  • Fighting Road: NJPW 2017 Junior Heavyweight – 60 % OFF
  • Fighting Road: Champion Road Beyond – 50% off
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World – 70% OFF
    – Fire Pro Wrestling World Deluxe Edition – 70% OFF
    – FIRE PRO WRESTLING WORLD Fire Promoter DLC – 60 % OFF
    – Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration – 50% OFF
    – Entrance Craft – 50% OFF
  • YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. – 60% OFF
  • ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE – 40% OFF
  • ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH – 40% OFF
  • ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK – 40% OFF
  • World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2 – 40% OFF
  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne – 20%

With so many games on discount, there’s likely something here for every Spike Chunsoft enthusiast. Be sure to check out our reviews to learn more about each.