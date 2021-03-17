Spike Chunsoft’s Mega March Sale Starts Today

Spring is almost here, and publisher Spike Chunsoft is marking the occasion with a big sale on the PlayStation Store. From now until March 31, fans can acquire quite a few games for up to eighty percent off the normal price. The games range well-known titles like Steins;Gate to lesser known games such as 428: Shibuya Scramble, so there’s a decent range on offer here.
The major games on sale can be see in the image above, but there are quite a few more on offer. The full list can be seen below:
- 428: Shibuya Scramble – 80% OFF
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – 80% OFF
– PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack – 80% OFF
– PixelJunk Monsters 2 Season Pass – 80% OFF
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning – 80% OFF
- CRYSTAR – 66% OFF
– 4 Panel Comic Collection – 66% OFF
– Clothing Swap Collection – 66% OFF
– Holiday Collection – 66% OFF
– Mascot Costume Collection – 66% OFF
– Peddler Collection – 66% OFF
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – 60% OFF
- Conception PLUS – 60% OFF
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – 60%
- Fighting Road: NJPW 2017 Junior Heavyweight – 60 % OFF
- Fighting Road: Champion Road Beyond – 50% off
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – 70% OFF
– Fire Pro Wrestling World Deluxe Edition – 70% OFF
– FIRE PRO WRESTLING WORLD Fire Promoter DLC – 60 % OFF
– Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration – 50% OFF
– Entrance Craft – 50% OFF
- YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world. – 60% OFF
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE – 40% OFF
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH – 40% OFF
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK – 40% OFF
- World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2 – 40% OFF
- KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story, Five Famous Swords Set and Wanderer Set – 50% OFF
- STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace – 50% OFF
- STEINS;GATE ELITE – 50% OFF
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne – 20%
With so many games on discount, there’s likely something here for every Spike Chunsoft enthusiast. Be sure to check out our reviews to learn more about each.