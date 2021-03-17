Spike Chunsoft’s Mega March Sale Starts Today

Spring is almost here, and publisher Spike Chunsoft is marking the occasion with a big sale on the PlayStation Store. From now until March 31, fans can acquire quite a few games for up to eighty percent off the normal price. The games range well-known titles like Steins;Gate to lesser known games such as 428: Shibuya Scramble, so there’s a decent range on offer here.

The major games on sale can be see in the image above, but there are quite a few more on offer. The full list can be seen below:

CRYSTAR – 66% OFF

– 4 Panel Comic Collection – 66% OFF

– Clothing Swap Collection – 66% OFF

– Holiday Collection – 66% OFF

– Mascot Costume Collection – 66% OFF

– Peddler Collection – 66% OFF

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – 60% OFF

Conception PLUS – 60% OFF

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – 60%

Fighting Road: NJPW 2017 Junior Heavyweight – 60 % OFF

Fighting Road: Champion Road Beyond – 50% off

Fire Pro Wrestling World – 70% OFF

– Fire Pro Wrestling World Deluxe Edition – 70% OFF

– FIRE PRO WRESTLING WORLD Fire Promoter DLC – 60 % OFF

– Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration – 50% OFF

– Entrance Craft – 50% OFF

ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE – 40% OFF

ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH – 40% OFF

ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK – 40% OFF

World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2 – 40% OFF

KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story, Five Famous Swords Set and Wanderer Set – 50% OFF

STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace – 50% OFF

STEINS;GATE ELITE – 50% OFF

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne – 20%

With so many games on discount, there’s likely something here for every Spike Chunsoft enthusiast. Be sure to check out our reviews to learn more about each.