The Doom Slayer’s Saga Ends Tomorrow in Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two

id Software and Bethesda Softworks today dropped the trailer and release for the final Doom Eternal DLC.

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two lands on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia tomorrow and serves as the conclusion to the Doom Slayer’s saga. Players will experience another epic campaign spread across different worlds as they attempt to take down the Dark Lord.

In Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part One, the Doom Slayer denied the gods and awoke an ancient evil. The Dark Lard now threatens all of existence, and it’s up to you to put a stop to him. Rally the Sentinel armies, lay sieges to Hell’s final bastion, tear down walls, and face the Dark Lord in a final battle.

Doom Eternal is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Switch. The Ancient Gods – Part Two can be purchased standalone, as part of the Season Pass, or through the Deluxe Edition of the game. No word yet on when either DLC chapter will launch on Switch. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are coming, though no release has been announced.