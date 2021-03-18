Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus Releasing This June, Anime Series Also Announced

Scarlet Nexus, the new, upcoming psychokinetic-orientated hack-and-slash title by Bandai Namco, has itself a release date. The game will be available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One & PC, on June 25. The game features a dual protagonist set-up with players able to pick between one of two characters of whom have their own separate stories in the game. What’s more, it’s encouraged for players to partake in both campaigns so as to see the full story of Scarlet Nexus.

Debuting back at Xbox’s 20/20 online presentation in May of last year — which was the first real presentation on what people could expect from Microsoft’s then soon-to-be-released new consoles — Scarlet Nexus centers around the OSF, a specialist team of fighters with telekinetic abilities whom are tasked with protecting humanity from an other-worldly force referred to as the Others. But on top of the game’s release date, Scarlet Nexus will also be getting an anime spin-off, to be produced by Sunrise Inc, which aims to flesh out the game’s protagonists Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall alongside their fellow OSF squad mates. The anime is planned to release sometime this Summer.