Warhammer Gets New FPS Entrant in Necromunda: Hired Gun This June

Here’s another Warhammer 40,000 spin-off title to add to the list and a pretty eye-catching one at that if its pace and very gameplay premise is anything to go by. Developed by Streum On Studio and published by Focus Home Interactive, Necromunda: Hired Gun adapts the world of Warhammer into that of, what the studio themselves describe as, an “indie FPS” whose combat is fast and frantic. A combination of wall-running, double-jumping and using one’s grappling hook to move and evade alike, never too far away.

Taking on the role of a bounty hunter, the game will also allow you to fully customise your character with augments and upgrades. And that ability to upgrade stretches to even your pet dog, whom can also be cybernetically enhanced on top. It’s Streum On’s second entry into Games Workshop’s vast Warhammer mythos, following the studio’s previous effort, 2016’s Space Hulk: Deathwing. Necromunda: Hired Gun will release across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S & PC on June 1.