Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids DLC Launches in April

Ubisoft today announced the release date for Wrath of the Druids, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first story expansion.

Eivor will make his/her way to Ireland on April 29. Wrath of the Druids, a major expansion, tasks players with uncovering the secrets of a mysterious ancient cult on the Emerald Isle. While there, players will discover occult forests and haunted landscapes of Gaelic folklore. Wrath of the Druids is included with the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass or available as a standalone purchase. Unlike Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s story expansions, the entire story arrives as one package rather than separated into different parts.

While players wait for the DLC to arrive, Ubisoft just launched the Ostara festival today. It runs through April 8 and features Easter-related activities and quests. For all Valhalla players, Ubisoft has already released Altair’s Outfit, the Yule Gear set and cosmetics, and 300 opals for free as gifts. You can collect them by visiting the Animus Store in-game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.