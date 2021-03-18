Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! Planning to Launch on Steam

Last year players saw the return of the iconic Bubble Bobble when it launched on consoles in March. Now we’ve gotten the announcement that it’s coming to yet another platform, this time Steam for PC players to enjoy. Now even more people will be able to enjoy the bubble-tastic dragon adventures of Bub and his friends later down the line. Although there’s no set in stone release date yet the Steam page is up for those who want to wishlist it for later with a release date hopefully to come soon in the future.

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! is already available on PS4 and Switch with a Steam port coming sometime down the line. Check out the announcement trailer below: