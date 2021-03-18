Funko Shows Off Pop!s for Mortal Kombat Movie

Just a month ago, Warner Bros. revealed footage from the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie. Now, Funko shows off several collectible Pop!s before the film’s release on April 16. Fans can pre-order them starting today.

First up is an exclusive to Walmart of Scorpion crouched and ready to strike. Entertainment Earth gets a Sub-Zero with glowing eyes and outfit. Others include Sonya Blade, Cole Young, Sub-Zero, a standing Scorpion and a Chase variant of Scorpion unmasked. These won’t release until June 3, over a month after the film has so fans can prepare ahead of time.

There have been Mortal Kombat Pop!s and action figures released in the past but now these film versions can be added to your collections. Maybe more are on the way after the movie!