Genesis Noir Launches on March 26, Gains Additional Platforms

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A watch peddler has to stop the Big Bang in order to prevent the murder of a woman they love in an adventure that combines jazz, stylized monochrome artwork, and astrophysics. Wait, you haven’t heard that one yet? Well, that isn’t surprising, given how unique Genesis Noir is. Successfully Kickstarted just over three years ago, developers Feral Cat Den have been working hard on this bizarre tale, and with a publishing boost courtesy of Fellow Traveller, the fruits of labor will finally be enjoyed in full with everyone next week.

The release date comes courtesy of the trailer below, which also provides a quick look into various bits of gameplay, as well as glimpses into the surreal story. The news about the date is also accompanied by the announcement that in addition to releases on Steam, Humble, GOG, and XB1 (where it will immediately be available via Game Pass), the game will also head to the Switch at launch, as well as the Epic Games Store. Genesis Noir arrives on March 26, and should make for quite the one-of-a-kind experience, to say the least.