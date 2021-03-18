Life is Strange: True Colors Revealed

Going into today’s Square Enix Presents showcase, the big news a lot of us were interested in seeing was the reveal of the new Life is Strange game. Many of us didn’t know what to expect, and we certainly weren’t prepared for the next entry to be handled by Life is Strange: Before the Storm’s Deck Nine as opposed to Dontnod. But here Deck Nine is, revealing the latest game in the series, Life is Strange: True Colors. And as hinted at prior, it features another new protagonist with new powers, and a new world to explore.

Seemingly moving back to one setting after the road trip adventure in Life is Strange 2, True Colors takes place in the small town of Haven Springs (no relation to LiS 2’s Haven Point, presumably), and stars our new main character, Alex Chen (played by Erika Mori). After her brother Gabe dies is a supposed accident, Alex vows to get to the bottom of things, which naturally involves dark secrets that Haven Springs is hiding. To uncover those secrets, Alex will have to make use of a “curse” that she’s repressed until now: Her ability to absorb, experience, and manipulate emotions that acts as this game’s signature power, and which manifest as brightly colored auras, hence the game’s title.

Among other things, the latest entry in the series boasts enhanced graphics and animations, full performance motion capture, nods to other games in the series (as seen with the appearance of Steph from Before the Storm), a soundtrack featuring licensed tracks by artists such as Phoebe Bridgers and Radiohead and new songs by Novo Amor and mxmtoon (who also provides Alex’s singing voice), and in a first for the series, the game will move away from an episodic release and instead come out in full on September 10 for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, PC, and Stadia. Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more details on Life is Strange: True Colors as they surface in the coming months.