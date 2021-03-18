Marvel’s Avengers Available Now on Next-Gen, Black Panther Expansion Announced

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix today dropped next-gen upgrades for Marvel’s Avengers, and announced that Black Panther is the next DLC character.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players can now play a native version of Marvel’s Avengers on the next-gen consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X recieves a boost up to 4K resolution and 1440p on Xbox Series S. The enhanced power of the consoles enables faster loading and texture streaming, high-resolution textures, farther draw distances, improved destruction, and many other upgrades. Both versions feature cross-gen support so players can play with their last-gen counterparts. Unfortunately, the game still features no cross-play.

Today also marks the release of the second post-launch Operation, Hawkeye – Future Imperfect. The update adds Hawkeye as a playable character, a new story, and a new villain at no additional cost. The update also allows players to replay the game’s single player campaign and customize challenges in the HARM Room.

Finally, Crystal Dynamics announced that Black Panther will be the next hero coming to Marvel’s Avengers. War for Wakanda will also include Klaw as a new villain, the Wakanadan Jungle Biome, new enemies, and more. Black Panther is expected to release later this year.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.