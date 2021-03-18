MotoGP 21 Introduces Brake Temperatures in New Trailer

Milestone is poised to release MotoGP 21 on April 22 and, today, the developer released a new trailer showcasing a big change to the franchise. Last year, the team added tyre temperature to the game as this is an extremely realistic aspect of racing. This affects handling and speed as it varies on how cold or hot the compound gets. What was missing was the inclusion of brake temperatures. This will add even more to the realism as both brake temperatures and brake sizes differ to create different braking points on various tracks. You can check out the trailer below.