Planet Zoo Introduces Cool Southeast Asian Critters in Newest Update

Planet Zoo will be getting a new content pack on March 30 which adds new animals from the Southeast Asia region. Specifically, the Southeast Asia Animal Pack gives players eight new exotic animals to care for: the Clouded Leopard, Sun Bear, Proboscis Monkey, Binturong, Malayan Tapir, Ussuri Dole, North Sulawesi Babirusa and the Giant Malaysian Leaf Insect. Fans can get an early look at all of these in the newly-released trailer.

Players can add the Southeast Asia Animal Pack to their copy of Planet Zoo for $9.99. A free update is also coming on March 30 which adds more extras and improvements. These include multiple zoo entrances, customizable water color/volume, video billboards, new scenario rewards and the ability to save one’s franchise zoos as sandboxes. The update also adds a new scenario called “Bernie’s First Steps.” In this scenario, players are set-up with an early version of Goodwin House and tasked expanding it into a successful park.

Planet Zoo is available now on PC.