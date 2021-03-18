Project Athia Formally Revealed as Forspoken

Square Enix today dropped the real title for Project Athia alongside some new footage.

PS5 and PC title Forspoken was formally revealed today during the Square Enix Presents presentation. Revealed in 2020 as Project Athia, Forspoken is a new IP from Luminous Productions featuring fast gameplay set in a beautiful yet cruel world. You play as Frey Holland, an ordinary young woman granted magical abilities who must survive the fantastical and dangerous land of Athia.

The new trailer reveals that actress Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels 2019) stars as Frey. The trailer ended with a brief look at new gameplay, providing a glimpse into the world of Athia.

Forspoken is schedule for release in 2022 on PS5 and PC.