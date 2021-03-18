Space Invaders Aiming to Become a Mobile AR Experience

Most people have seen or played Space Invaders or a derivative of it if they’ve spent a long time playing video games. Now Space Invaders is aiming to break out of traditional gaming and launch into the world of AR titles on mobile platforms. What exactly isn’t entirely clear, but Square Montréal revealed the title to be in the works with a new trailer teasing a brand new way to experience an arcade classic. There’s no set release date, but those interested can sign up through their website to be notified and maybe even have a chance to try it out early.

Anyone interested can check out the teaser for the Space Invaders AR title below: