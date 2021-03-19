A Haunted Island To Call Home in Cozy Grove Launch Trailer

Making a new home is more a process of discovery than intent. Nebulous plans are the best plans, because discovering the layout of a new home is always going to lead to alterations and improvisation. Carving out a super-comfy space almost always requires a fair bit of experimentation, and that’s as true for setting up a single room as it is an island. Cozy Grove is an Animal Crossing-type game of moving into a new area and making it your own, except it turns out that this space is haunted. For the most part it’s the good kind of haunted, though, where upset spirits can be soothed, and a happy spirit brings life and color back to its surroundings.

Cozy Grove is a life sim built around the idea of being a comfortable place for a small chunk of time every day. It’s not built for marathon sessions, but also aims to have something new to discover every time you sit down to explore your adorable new landscape. The result should be the kind of game that becomes a habit, peeking in for a moment of peace, exploration, and crafting while slowly transforming the island into a place that can be both comfortable and surprising. The launch trailer shows off the basics with a huge dose of charm, so give it a watch to see a haunted island become a haunted home.