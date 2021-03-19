Dungeon and Puzzles Coming to Switch This April

Earlier this year, the indie puzzle game Dungeon and Puzzles launched on Steam. It offered a simple concept of puzzling your way through 2D dungeon rooms. Of course, as with the best puzzle games, it quickly ramps up in difficulty.

Dungeon and Puzzles is now aiming for release on Switch. Pre-orders have just opened on the Nintendo eShop where you can currently nab the game for 20% off.

Dungeon and Puzzles is available at a discounted price of $7.99 on the eShop from now until March 31. The game launches on Switch on April 1.