Murder Mystery Visual Novel Root Film Now Available

If your idea of a good weekend is solving a murder mystery then the latest release from PQube is worth a look. Root Film is a new visual novel which puts players in the shoes of two protagonists. Riho and Rintaro planned to reboot an old TV show, but get mixed up in a strange murder.

Root Film is available on a variety of platforms as well in multiple formats. First and foremost the game can be downloaded via the Nintendo eShop or PlayStation Store. There is a standard physical version available from digital retailers like Amazon.

Then there is a Limited Edition Root Film Collector’s Box. This is available exclusively from Funstock and includes a massive 100 page art book.