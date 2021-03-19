Nintendo Minute Unboxes the Monster Hunter Rise Collector’s Edition

With a mere week to go until Monster Hunter Rise, Nintendo Minute is taking a look at the rather spectacular looking Collector’s Edition that was revealed months ago after the game. Kit and Krysta sit down checking out every little goodie including the ridiculously large Magnamalo amiibo and all the other little goodies it comes with. For the Magnamalo amiibo in particular this is our first official look at just how large it is, which makes sense given that it’s price tag was $24.99 which is unusual for the average amiibo.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26. Check out Nintendo Minute’s unboxing below: