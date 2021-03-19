Paradise Killer Soundtrack Vinyl Up for Pre-Order

Paradise Killer is a colorful murder mystery adventure with a killer soundtrack. If you love the synthy, vaporwave tracks then you’ll definitely want to pick up the upcoming physical soundtrack release.

There’s a limited blue and pink splatter LP available for pre-order from Ship to Shore. The artwork feels very 80s anime inspired which is perfectly befitting the mood of Paradise Killer.

The two disc vinyl will set folks back $40. A two disc CD soundtrack is also available for $25. The CDs are expected to start shipping in June, while the splatter LP variant is currently targeted for August 2021.