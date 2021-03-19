Say No! More Says ‘Yes’ to April 9 Release Date

Those who’d like to bring out the big N.O. more often will have their chance starting next month. On April 9, Studio Fizbin’s “NPG (NO!-Playing Game)”: Say No! More launches for PC, Nintendo Switch and iOS. Upon picking it up, players can enjoy eight levels using their own custom character. There are also seventeen languages to say “no” in, so it’s very easy to say it with just the right kind of nuance.

There are a few different flavors of “no” available too since simply shouting it is not necessarily enough to send every annoying NPC packing. Just like in real life, saying “no” in Say No! More often requires a bit of tact and emotional awareness. The game will launch at a price of $14.99 PC and Nintendo Switch, and $5.99 on iPadOS and iOS, so there’s also a bit of wiggle room when it comes to price.