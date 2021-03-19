Shin Megami Tensei III HD Remastered Dated for May

Announced last year, one of the greatest PlayStation 2 RPGs will finally be hitting the west in May. Atlus has announced that Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on May 25.

The remaster will come with reworked 3D models and backgrounds, additional difficulties, the ability to suspend your save, Japanese and English voice overs and an alternate branch featuring Raidou Kuzunoha.

There will be two versions available: the standard and digital deluxe editions.

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Full Game Download

Exclusive access to the game four days early, on May 21

Maniax Pack Adds Dante from the Devil May Cry™ Series

Chronicle Pack Adds Raidou from the Devil Summoner Series*

MERCIFUL Difficulty Adds an easier difficulty mode

Mercy and Expectation Map Pack “Little Master’s Mercy” “Master’s Expectation”

Shin Megami Tensei BGM Pack “BGM Pack 1: Shin Megami Tensei®” (2 songs) “BGM Pack 2: Shin Megami Tensei® II” (2 songs) “BGM Pack 3: Shin Megami Tensei® IV” (2 songs) “BGM Pack 4: Shin Megami Tensei® IV: Apocalypse” (2 songs)



The standard edition will be priced at $49.99.