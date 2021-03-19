The Airship Map Lands in Among Us on March 31

Back in December, Innersloth wrapped up the year with several big announcements for their increasingly-popular social betrayal game, as Among Us launched on Switch and teased its next post-launch map at the Game Awards, where it also took home two awards of its own.

Since then, the small indie team has been hard at work, and is now nearly ready to launch its first big update of 2021. The headlining feature of this new update is the long awaited Airship map, the biggest Among Us map to date that includes brand new tasks and traversal methods, which will be available on all platforms starting on March 31. The same update will also allow players to pick different starting rooms, plus introduce new free hats and a basic account system.

Among Us is currently available on PC, Switch and mobile devices, with an Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One launch set for later this year.