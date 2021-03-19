The Darkside Detective Returns with A Fumble in the Dark

When The Darkside Detective launched in 2017, its story hinted very heavily at a sequel. During the London Games Festival, it was revealed that there is indeed more The Darkside Detective on the way – and quite soon!

The second installment is called The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark. It’s still a wonderfully retro inspired point and click adventure game following two investigators. Unlike the original, this game is getting a wide release on a variety of platforms.

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark launches on April 15. It will be available on PC via Steam, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and streaming on Stadia.