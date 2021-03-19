WB Games Montreal Delays Gotham Knights to 2022

WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have delayed Gotham Knights to 2022.

Gotham Knights, starring Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood, was scheduled to launch at some point in 2021. Today, however, we now know the game won’t release this year. The open-world action-RPG title will now launch in 2022.

The developers announced this latest development via the game’s official Twitter account. They simply need more time to make the experience as best as possible.

Gotham Knights is the latest 2021 titles to slip to 2022 as developers continue to adjust to working from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, this is the second slippage following Hogwarts Legacy. The publisher now has three major games scheduled to release in 2022; Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Gotham Knights is scheduled for a 2022 release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.