Animal Crossing: New Horizons Celebrates One Year since Launch

A year ago today players took to their islands and began a new life far away in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In order to celebrate, an adorable tweet from Isabelle was sent out with a beautifully decorated cake that players who hop on can also get in-game to showcase their love after playing for a year. Whether people kept playing regularly or hopped in here or there, Animal Crossing was a highlight of last year that’s worth celebrating with a fun cake in remembrance to where everyone started on a deserted island that became fully inhabited and a wonderfully unique experience for every person.

Be sure to hop into Animal Crossing: New Horizons to pick up the celebratory cake and check out the cute tweet below: