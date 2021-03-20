Raw Fury to Publish City Builder Townscaper, Coming to Switch and Mobile

In June of last year, Oskar Stålberg released their experimental sandbox city builder Townscaper in Early Access. The game quickly became a huge hit, garnering an “Overwhelmingly Positive” reception from nearly eight thousand users, with an estimated hundreds of thousands more players overall as well. Could such a successful game be any more of a hit? Well, Raw Fury apparently believes it could, as they’re stepping in to not only help publish the game, but bring it to the Switch and mobile platforms as well.

This isn’t the first time Raw Fury and Oskar Stålberg have partnered, though, with Raw Fury having also published Bad North, the viking RTS game from Oskar’s studio Plausible Concept. As for Townscaper, though, there isn’t much to say that the trailer below already shows. You pick a color, you drop some blocks, and an algorithm builds a whole slew of structures, eventually seeing you craft an entire city. The game’s description even states that it’s more of a toy or an experimental passion project than a game; There are no goals or anything, just a simple building tool that lets you relax while creating whatever size vista you’d like. Naturally, this sort of chill experience helped contribute to the game’s popularity this past year, and we’ll see if its popularity increases even further when Townscaper hits the Switch and mobile devices this Summer.