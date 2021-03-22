Endless Mountains and Risky Choices in Insurmountable Release Date Trailer

By decent estimates there are well over one million mountains on Earth. That’s a lot of peaks to climb, and doesn’t even take into account the number buried by oceans. Whether it’s the gently weathered several-hundred-million year old Appalachians or the giant craggy upstarts of the Himalayas, mountains are a challenge impossible to resist. They’re utterly indifferent to the fates of those who try to scale their peaks, neither good nor evil but simply There. Die on a mountain and it’s not the mountain’s fault, but rather a risk assessment that worked out badly. That’s exactly where roguelikes shines, somehow making a mountain climbing game a perfect usage of the incredibly broad reach of the genre.

The goal of Insurmountable isn’t to save the world or anything so dramatic, but rather reach the top of a series of randomly-generated peaks. Each one is made up of hexagonal tiles of different heights, some of which have resources or events on them. You start at the base and aim for the top, and there’s no single best path or anything similar to guide you beyond your own judgement. Is it worth the expenditure of energy to head away from the most efficient path in the hopes of finding better gear? Who knows, but there’s a popular saying about finding out that covers the situation. The goal is to reach the top in a series of three climbs, each more challenging than the previous one, with the story for one of the three playable characters being revealed along the way. The mountains of Insurmountable feature a good number of hazards, not all of them generated by nature, but with smart preparation and judgement they just may be able to be cleared on the journey to the peak.

Insurmountable got a new trailer today to go with its release date announcement for April 29. Check it out below to see not just the game in motion but how good a hex-tile based mountain can look