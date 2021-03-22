Next Resident Evil Showcase Set for April

Capcom today announced a new Resident Evil showcase to reveal new details for Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil Re:Verse.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil franchise. Resident Evil first burst onto the scene in 1996 on the original PlayStation becoming a commercial and critical success. To date, the series has spawned seven mainline entries, a six-film franchise, several remakes, and many more cross-media ventures. In total, the series has shipped 107 million units, and the hope is to add several more million when Resident Evil Village launches. First though, Capcom intends on revealing some new info about the game in April.

A new Resident Evil Showcase digital event lands in April. The event sheds more light on new game content for Resident Evil Village as well as additional 25th anniversary news. Capcom also announced an open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse, a multiplayer experience set in the Resident Evil universe. PS4, Xbox One, and PC players via Steam can hope in and try out Re:Verse starting April 7 at 11pm PDT. The beta will last through April 10 at 10:59pm PDT.

Resident Evil Village launches May 7 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia, which was just announced.