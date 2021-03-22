Niantic Teams up with Nintendo for Pikmin AR Mobile Title

In a complete surprise Nintendo announced a brand new collaboration with Niantic, most well known for their work on Pokemon Go. While very little is known about this just yet, it’s likely to be a brand new way to experience Pikmin like never before as people will be able to enjoy being out and about surrounded by familiar Pikmin friends. As of now Nintendo has stated the app will be available for launch later this year, and linked to a pre-registration where players can be notified when it’s up and available for everyone.

The new Pikmin AR game is planning to launch later this year. Check out the announcement below: