Spring Sale Hits GOG With Massive DRM-Free Savings

GOG’s spring sale is back and offers up thousands of deals on DRM-free games. Beyond full games on sale, you also have a slew of new demos available as well. There are a slew of collections for games that are evergreen, RPGs, strategy, and deep discounts alongside individual games as well.

  • Shadow Tactics – $3.99
  • Lords of the Fallen: GOTY Edition – $4.49
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe – $6.74
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut – $2.99
  • The Witcher 2 – $2.99
  • The Witcher 3 – $7.99
  • Batman Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition – $4.99
  • Batman Arkham City GOTY Edition – $4.99
  • Batman Arkham Knight Premium Edition – $9.99
  • Mad Max – $4.99
  • CyberPunk 2077 – $47.99
  • Beyond a Steel Sky – $20.99
  • Ghostrunner – $20.09
  • Bioshock Remastered – $4.99
  • Bioshock Infinite Complete – $13.74
  • The Saboteur – $4.99
  • Theme Hospital – $1.49
  • Freedom Fighters – $5.99
  • Ion Fury – $14.99
  • The Outer Worlds – $29.99