2K and Visual Concepts Acquire HookBang Game Division

“NBA 2K is a vital part of 2K’s publishing business and the larger video game industry, as well as a fixture in global pop culture lexicon,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “We have made many investments in NBA 2K over the years, each of which has helped us reach new heights. HookBang has partnered with us on NBA 2K for the past couple of years, and we’re pleased to welcome its talented team to the Visual Concepts family.”