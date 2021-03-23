2K and Visual Concepts Acquire HookBang Game Division

The Austin-based HookBang’s gaming division will be changing names after being acquired by 2K and Visual Concepts today. The studio helped work with Visual Concepts on NBA 2K21 and since the team did such a good job, they will be merged in directly with Visual Concepts. This division of HookBang will now be known as Visual Concepts Austin, as it joins the developer’s family of current locations that include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver and others. Founded in 2012 by a collective of solutions-based engineers, artists and designers, HookBang teamed with Visual Concepts to provide art, design and engineering for NBA 2k21.
“Working with a studio as prominent as Visual Concepts on NBA 2K21was an extraordinary opportunity for HookBang,” said Frank Roan, CEO at HookBang. “Formally joining Visual Concepts and 2K allows us to accelerate our impact on the product, the company and the Austin development community.”
“NBA 2K is a vital part of 2K’s publishing business and the larger video game industry, as well as a fixture in global pop culture lexicon,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “We have made many investments in NBA 2K over the years, each of which has helped us reach new heights. HookBang has partnered with us on NBA 2K for the past couple of years, and we’re pleased to welcome its talented team to the Visual Concepts family.”