AndaSeat Launches Eagle 1400 and Masks Extra Large Gaming Tables

AndaSeat announced today that they are releasing two gaming desks: The 55″ Eagle 1400 and the 47″ Masks. Both gaming tables are available from the AndaSeat UK and US websites. The 55″ Eagle 1400 is available from the UK website for £239.99 and the US website for $329.99 while the 47″ Masks table is available from the AndaSeat UK website for £269.99 and the US website for $369.99. Additionally, AndaSeat is currently running a Work From Home campaign that gives customers up to 34 percent off their product range including the Masks desk between March 17 and March 31.

The Eagle 1400 is the longer of the two desks but both of them are 23″ wide. Both desks include plenty of room for gaming monitors, consoles, keyboards and other accessories. Both desks are made with styling carbon fiber texture PB table top (P2 criteria) which add durability and and elegant appearance. This desktop material is also skid proof and wear-resistant which also serves as a usable surface for next gen gaming mice. Both desks can support a maximum load of up to 330 lbs. Additionally, both tables have a multifunctional cable box, headphone holder, cup holder and multicolored LED ambient light.