Fall Guys Season Four Introduces Seven New Games, Squad Mode

Last week, Mediatonic provided fans with their first extended look at the latest season of Fall Guys, which features a futuristic theme as the bean-shaped characters travel to the year 4041.

Now, season four of Fall Guys has begun, with the main attraction being the addition of seven new levels: Skyline Stumble, Hoverboard Heroes, Basketfall, Short Circuit, Power Trip, Big Shots and Roll On. Season Four also includes the brand-new Squads Mode, which features Squad Race and Squad Survival round types to allow groups of four to compete as a single unit, with all players receiving the rewards of their best performing teammate. Finally, Mediatonic has implemented daily challenges within Fall Guys, compensating players with Fame and the new crown shard currency upon completion, with 60 crown shards being enough to add a full crown to your collection.

For more on Fall Guys, which is available now on PS4 and PC and is set to come out on Xbox and Switch this summer, be sure to check out the season four launch trailer below as well as our review.