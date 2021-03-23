MLB The Show 21 Receives First Trailer, Confirms Major New Addition

San Diego Studios has released the first gameplay trailer for MLB The Show 21. The trailer shows off what will be running on next generation hardware as the game will be released on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on April 20. The visuals show off new facial scans and the ability to run the game at 4K/60 on next generation hardware. Roberto Clemente was also revealed as a new legend at the end of this trailer. More importantly, the trailer confirmed a big rumor that was circulating about the title. MLB The Show 21 will include a Stadium Creator, and this is indicated towards the end of the trailer in a caption. There is a road map laid out, as well. You can check out the trailer below.