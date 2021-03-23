Overcooked! All You Can Eat Launches with New Trailer

It’s time to serve up some more fun in the Overcooked series with the launch of Overcooked! All You Can Eat. This release is packed with so much content you will go into a food coma and still have room for dessert.

This release features everything from the first two titles and DLC completely remastered. But there are also new levels, chefs and skins to check out along with new trophies and achievements to earn. Accessibility options and different modes allow for continuous play whether co-op or online. You can even play as the Swedish Chef from The Muppets as long as you download by April 30.

Check out the entire buffet of features in the official launch trailer and play the game now on Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC. In this kitchen, too many cooks is never a bad thing.