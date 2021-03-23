Pixelmatic Releases New Trailer for MMO-RTS Infinite Fleet

Pixelmatic is a development team that features industry veterans from a variety of popular real-time strategy series. This includes the likes of Age of Empire, Homeworld, Company of Heroes, and Dawn of War. There is also some Mass Effect experience sprinkled in there, as well. This team has formed to create a new MMO-RTS hybrid that draws influence from the Homeworld series. Infinite Fleet is an epic sci-fi strategy game that takes place in 2150 and features a continuation of the massive Infinite Fleet universe. The game will feature voice actors from titles such as Attack on Titan, Nier: Automata and Dragonball Z.

The initial trailer for Infinite Fleet is called Counterattack. This trailer, which can be viewed below, features a musical score from Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Vince DiCola and his long time partner Kenny Meriedieth. DiCola worked on legendary movies that include Transformers: The Movie and Rocky IV. Infinite Fleet is an online strategy title that allow players to command fleets of customizable spaceships. Players can play cooperatively to take down alien threats while participating in a crypto-powered peer-to-peer economy. Players can sign up for the newsletter here.