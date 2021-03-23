Project Cars Go Now Available for Mobile

Project Cars GO, which ran a closed beta back in October 2020, is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The racer, developed by Slightly Mad Studios and published by GAMEVIL, lets players choose from more than 50 licensed cars, including plenty of supercars, concept vehicles and classic racers (you start the game with a Mustang Fastback). It features a mobile-optimized one-touch control scheme that relies on timed screen taps and holds, leaving you in control of gear shifting and braking and, well, not much else. It’s a more arcade-style take on a series known for its technical no-nonsense gameplay, which will make it more accessible, but looks to really be — as mobile extensions of series often are — Project Cars in name only.

Players can customize their cars with rewards earned in the game, or of course, upgrades and car packs can be purchased for real-world money. The game features twelve famous tracks from around the world, like Laguna Seca and Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Modes include World Tour, Time Trials and Daily Invitationals.

Project Cars GO is free to play, with no apparent ad support — just micro (and some not so micro) transactions here.