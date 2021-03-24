Agent 47 Confronts Seven Deadly Sins in New Hitman 3 DLC

Since its launch back in January, IO Interactive has been adding plenty of new free and paid content to Hitman 3, with a large update in February followed by an ongoing slate of content for March including new escalations and contracts.

Now, it looks like Agent 47’s journey isn’t quite over yet, as IO Interactive has announced a brand-new premium expansion for Hitman 3 entitled Seven Deadly Sins. Featuring seven unique contracts with unlockable themed suits and items that correlate to each sin, fans won’t have to wait long to check out the first act, Greed, which launches on March 30 and features the escalation The Greed Enumeration, the Rapacious suit and two items: the Greedy Little Coin and the Devil’s Cane. Each part of the expansion will be available for $5 or can be bought altogether for $30. Alongside this new expansion, IO Interactive will continue their current slate of new escalations, featured contracts, elusive targets and seasonal events, but they will now be correlated as part of a Season of Sin, with the Season of Greed kicking off during the first full week of April.

For more on Hitman 3, be sure to check out the DLC trailer below, as well as our review of the full game which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.