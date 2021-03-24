Amazon Games Opens New Studio Based in Montreal

Amazon continues to show its commitment to game development with a new studio based in Montreal, Canada.

While Google has closed up its game development studios, Amazon Games is moving full steam ahead with its latest development studio. The Montreal studio joins studios in Seattle, Orange County, and San Diego with a focus on developing new AAA games.

“Montreal’s rich vein of creative talent will be a valuable asset as we continue building our development and publishing teams,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games. “The highly skilled and experienced team at our new Montreal studio shares our commitment to creating best-in-class online games, and brings with them a wealth of knowledge and passion for building deep, community-focused multiplayer experiences. I look forward to watching them invent on behalf of customers as they grow their team and develop their first project.”

To get the studio off the ground, Amazon has brought in members of the core team behind Rainbow Six Siege. These include Luc Bouchard (head of production), Xavier Marquis (creative director), Alexandre Remy (head of product), and Romain Rimokh (content direction). Though no major details were released, Amazon did confirm that the studio’s first project will be an original online multiplayer game.

The new Montreal studio serves as a commitment to Amazon’s want to develop games. However, the Amazon Games label has yet to release a compelling title. It’s first major release, Crucible, launched to negative reviews and was quickly pulled back into closed beta before it was ultimately cancelled. Amazon Games’ second major title, MMO New World, launches in August. Hopefully, it’ll be the start of a series of great games.