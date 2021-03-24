BUSTAFELLOWS Getting a Collector’s Edition on Switch and PC

Last year, PQube made an announcement that otome fans had been hoping for when they announced an English version of BUSTAFELLOWS.

Now they’ve made another exciting announcement. There will be a Collector’s Edition of the game for both Switch and PC. Both editions are nearly identical, except that the Steam copy comes with a code rather than a boxed game disc. It includes a magazine featuring art, sketches and more. There is also a soundtrack CD and six art cards. This all comes housed in a large collectable box just like the original Japanese version.

The BUSTAFELLOWS Collector’s Edition is available exclusively from Funstock. Although this is a UK-based company, they’re offering ESRB and PEGI copies of the game. The Switch and PC Collector’s Edition both cost $75.43.