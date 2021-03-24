Enjoy the Rhythmic Beats in Love Live! School Idol Festival on PS4

Fans of the Love Live series will likely be familiar with the mobile rhythm titles that have come out along side the iconic anime. Now those looking to get off their phones and play on console have the option with the latest release being available today on PS4. Enjoy the songs and characters from the first and second Love Live series and play along to 117 songs while dressing up the groups to make for fantastic shows. Each difficulty offers new, challenging ways to play for those looking for a way to show off ones rhythmic skills. For anyone who isn’t sure about the gameplay style, there’s a free trial version with eight different songs that can be played in order to get a taste of the move from mobile to console gameplay.

Love Live! School Idol Festival -after school ACTIVITY- Wai-Wai! Home Meeting!! is available now on PS4. Check out the launch trailer below: